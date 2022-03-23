“Bridgerton” The Netflix sensation series returns, but without its heartthrob

Lady Whistledown returns: “Dear reader, did you miss me?” asks the voiceover of the “doer” of all the back and forth of the most followed Victorian novel on television, and one of the most watched in the history of Netflix, in the advance that Netflix showed of the second season of “Bridgerton”, which arrives on the screen on Friday.

And that it will continue where the successful first part ended, although with a substantial modification: its elegant and mysterious lover, Simon, the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, absolute star of the first batch of episodes, will not be in this new delivery. The reason? It would not be the vile metal but the desire to carry out other types of projects.

The actor has not confirmed the reasons for his departure, but it did come out how much he was offered from Netflix, and it is clear that money was not a problematic issue: The Hollywood Reporter stated that Netflix offered the actor $ 50,000 for making an appearance in a single episode, offer he turned down. The publication attributes this decision to the fact that the interpreter is “focused on his incipient film career”: Page will soon appear in “The Gray Man” alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, in addition to participating in the new “Dungeons and Dragons” film together to Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant. Added to these projects are the rumors that the British could be the new James Bond after the departure of Daniel Craig. Speculation also indicates that he could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe to replace the late Chadwick Boseman as the lead in the “Black Panther” sequel.

Page originally signed a one-year deal, but the idea was for him to return for a second installment alongside Phoebe Dynevor, who plays his romantic interest Daphne in “Bridgerton.”

The plot

And then, without one of the protagonists, what will this second part be about? Simon and Daphne will give up the screen in favor of her older brother, Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey): after Daphne and Simon’s romance, and their marriage of convenience, caused because they are discovered more than together at a party, the first season concludes with Daphne giving birth and Simon away; but in season two, the focus will be on the Bridgerton brothers, starting with the eldest, who must find a better and more suitable wife than the woman he is in love with.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante to meet his impossible standards seems fruitless until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

When Anthony begins courting Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions – a true love match is not one of his priorities – and decides to do everything she can to stop the union. But in doing so, the verbal clashes between Kate and Anthony only bring them closer, complicating matters for both parties.

It has also been revealed that Lady Whistledown, the writer of court gossip, will return: if the first season leaves open the identity of the gossip reporter who brings head to court, starting with the queen herself, in the trailer it is seen how Lady Whistledown’s exquisite writings are once again running from hand to hand, while she threatens to “hone her skills” lest she get caught.

The fury and the dresses

Made by the production company Shondaland, from the production company of Shonda Rhimes, responsible for hits such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to get away with murder”, and created by Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” adapts the successful novels by Julia Quinn, a one of today’s best-selling American romance authors. And as soon as it appeared on the Netflix screen, in 2020, during the pandemic, it became a public favorite: the first season of “Bridgerton” is the most watched series in English in the history of Netflix, with 625 million hours viewed. in its first 28 days.

A series that does not lack sensationalism, scathing dialogues, in which family is discussed, its influence, friendships forever and the desire to find a love capable of withstanding the social norms of the time.

A mix between the kind of “Downton Abbey” and “Dangerous Liaisons”, as far as aesthetics are concerned, but it is far from being a period series, thanks to the creative licenses, the irony and the language used.

The series overwhelms with exuberant sets and careful costumes by Ellen Mirojnick, a fable in which there is no lack of gossip and interested rumors.

The designer Jorge Vázquez, creative director of Pertegaz and of the firm that bears his name, explained that the time in which the action takes place “is incredible for fashion. Napoleon was at the head of Europe at that time and the Empire style became very fashionable, a return to the Greco-Latin aesthetic, but updated until that moment”.

Vázquez, a virtuoso in the selection of fabrics, acknowledges that he personally “loves” that era and warns of the “wonderful” quality of the fabrics.

The cut in the dresses is placed under the chest, “the woman lives, for the first time in many centuries, a certain comfort or relaxation when it comes to dressing, exquisitely dressed, but without a shell that does not let her breathe”.

The costumes of the protagonists are delicately made paying attention to embroidery and minimal details, jewels and feathers that make even the simplest scene aristocratic. A series where there is no shortage of extravagant outfits, intense tones and very daring prints for that moment.

“It is a time when everything was made by hand, made to measure, they are garments that show that they are very, very elaborate, with patterns that are not very complicated, but with many hours in the workshop”, added Vázquez. As Ellen Mirojnick explained, the team made 7,500 pieces, including hats, shawls and coats.

A good wardrobe, emphasizes Jorge Vázquez, “always adds up” and adds that a film ages better if the wardrobe is well adapted and “they don’t get carried away by current trends. It makes you travel to another time, feel a bit like Jane Austen’s Mr. Darcy”.

