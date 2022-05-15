“Bridgerton”: which actress will play Francesca after the departure of Ruby Stokes?

Actress Ruby Strokes (center) played Francesca Bridgerton in seasons 1 and 2. (Netflix)

Bridgerton had a very successful second season that managed to reach very high numbers of visualizations in Netflix. The series, originally from the factory of Shonda Rhimes, which is based on the novels written by Julia Quinnhas several deliveries planned, taking into account the large number of books written.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

But the curious thing about the next one will be the change of the actress who will play Francesca Bridgerton. So far that role has been played by the 21-year-old ruby stokes (To Banquet), who was in a couple of episodes in both the first and second seasons. The actress decided to devote herself to another fiction within Netflix. Is about Lockwood Agency (Lockwood & Co.), which has her as one of its protagonists. “After exhausting all options, she unfortunately had to leave for reasons beyond our control,” she reported. showrunner from the series Chris VanDusen.

British actress Hannah Dodd will be the new Francesca of “Bridgerton”. (Netflix)

This is how the producers went looking for a new actress to play Francesa and found in the actress who participated in anatomy of a scandal, hannah dodd (Eternals, Fighting with my family) the best option to continue with the character.

Francesca is the third youngest sister in the Bridgerton family and only had a part in two episodes in the first season, in which she learned to play the piano with Aunt Winnie. In the second installment of her we could see her in three episodes but in a very secondary way, more than anything in the preparations for the presentation in society of her sister Eloise de ella (claudia jessie). In turn, the character of Francesca has reserved one of the novels of Quinn: in sixth book of the saga, The heart of a Bridgertonis in the center of the plot.

Dodd played the character of Sienna Miller in her youth in the series “Aanatomy of a Scandal”. (Netflix)

Francesca is “a mystery within her outgoing and talkative family,” in the platform’s description of the character. “Despite her reserved nature, she manages to get along when it comes to the affairs of society, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confuses fickle people but seems to command attention when she least wants it. ”.

It is anticipated that the third season of Bridgerton It will begin to be produced in the boreal summer, from June to August, in London. These new episodes will feature Benedict, played by Luke Thompson (Dunkirk). The production has also announced that it will have a fourth season.

Shonda Rhimes is already preparing the details of seasons 3 and 4 of her successful creation “Bridgerton”. (REUTERS/May James)

Dodd comes from being part of the miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal), in which she plays the young version of Sophie, the character from Sienna Miller. We will also see it in the second part of Enola Holmeswhich will be released in July, a film in which he shares the poster with the actress from stranger things Millie Bobby Brown.

KEEP READING:

The weapon of deception: How is the period film that was already released?

Kat Dennings returns and at the same time says goodbye to Star + with the second season of doll face

6 productions to see if you liked it Hunchwhich remains number 1 among Netflix international series