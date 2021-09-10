Bridgerton: Will Regé-Jean Page appear in season 2?

Despite,is still officially a former cast member of, but the actor may have suggested a brief cameo of thein season 2 of the series

Interviewed by British GQ Page first denied his presence, then said the following:

I can not tell you! Wouldn’t it be better to be surprised by something you didn’t expect?

When questioned by GQ, Netflix did not comment on the possibility of the cameo. The actor is in the cast of the Russo brothers’ thriller The Gray Man with Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

The new episodes will draw inspiration from author Julia Quinn’s second book, titled The Viscount who loved me, and will therefore be focused on viscount Anthony Bridgerton played by the actor Jonathan Bailey.

The cast also confirmed Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Rupert Evans (Edmund Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Red), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Madame Genevieve Delacroix) and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

