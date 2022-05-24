Bridgerton: Will season three play into Penelope’s weight loss?

The Bridgertons continues to show clear signs of why it is one of the most successful period series of the red N company. In the last days, from the production they confirmed an unexpected fact about the third season anticipating that the protagonists will be Penelope and Colin.

With this it was confirmed that the audiovisual production of ‘The Bridgertons’poses a fundamental difference compared to the novels in which the usual order continued with the character of Benedictbut now it was more than clear that we will have to wait.

Related news

Source: Instagram @nicolacoughlan

Is that the third season will star Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope) broke the news during Netflix’s FYSEE showcase.

“I really feel like the time has come for Colin and Penelope, because we’ve seen these characters on our screens since the first season, we’ve already gotten excited about them a little bit and we’ve seen what they were like as people. I think, especially in the last season, there are these tense moments between the two of them where Colin walks the fine line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him, who hasn’t quite reached that point yet. Instead of continuing the waters of that dynamic, we wanted to push it until his season. I really think it’s the perfect time, “explained Jess Brownell, who replaces Chris Van Dusen as showrunner.

But, in addition, it transpired that they will also reflect on the weight loss of Penelopesomething that she reflects on as one of the reasons that help her change and gain more self-confidence.

“We believe that Penelope is beautiful, and I don’t think this is a part of her story. Her feeling like part of the set in our series has to do with her level of self-confidence more than with her external appearance,” they stated from production making it clear what is expected of the third installment of The Bridgertons.