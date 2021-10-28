“Bridget Jones’s Baby” Thursday, October 28, 2021

The romantic movie tonight on TV: “Bridget Jones’s Baby” Thursday 28 October 2021 at 21:10 on La 5 (Channel 30)

Bridget Jones’s Baby is a 2016 film directed by Sharon Maguire, starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey.

The film is the third installment in the Bridget Jones film saga, which began in 2001 with Bridget Jones’s diary and continued in 2004 with What a mess, Bridget Jones!.

After breaking up with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones throws herself headlong into her new job as a TV show producer, and when she meets Jack, a handsome American who has everything Mark didn’t, her life seems to have gotten to a point. turning point. Some time later, however, Bridget discovers she is pregnant and is only 50% sure that she knows who the baby’s father is.

Renée Kathleen Zellweger (Katy, April 25, 1969) is an American actress.

He comes to fame for his roles in films such as Jerry Maguire (1996), The voice of love (1998) and Betty Love (2000), which earned her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film. She achieved international fame with the role of Bridget Jones in the comedy Bridget Jones’s diary (2001) and Roxie Hart in the hit music film Chicago (2002), for which she received her first and second Academy Award nominations for Best Actress. For the latter she won her second Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For his performance in the play Cold Mountain (2003), Zellweger won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics Choice Award, a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress section. She later reprized her role as Bridget Jones in the sequels What a mess, Bridget Jones! (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016). After a few years of retirement, Zellweger received universal critical acclaim for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy (2019), for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, the BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role and the Oscar for Best Actress.

She is also one of the seven actresses (along with Helen Hayes, Ingrid Bergman, Maggie Smith, Meryl Streep, Jessica Lange and Cate Blanchett) to have won the Academy Award for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Directed by Sharon Maguire

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey

