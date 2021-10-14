Bridget Jones’s diary, 10 curiosities that no one knows about the film and the weight of Renée Zellweger: Funweek

Here are some curiosities concerning the protagonists and the film:

This evening on La5 the diary of Bridget Jones, a 2001 film that has consecrated the success of Renée Zellweger, will be broadcast. Together with her in the film star Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Renée Zellweger is American, and for the film she had to study the English accent before filming began The film is based on both the book of the same name, released in 1996 and written by Helen Fielding, and a series of articles published by the author herself in some very famous newspapers. Renée does not smoke, and fake tobacco-free cigarettes were used in the film. Everyone knows that Zellweger put on up to 12 pounds in a few months to play Bridget Jones. In the beginning, other famous actresses were also rated for the lead role, including Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett. Hugh Grant strongly wanted to play Richard Curtis and it seems he would have refused to play any other role in the film: either Richard or anyone else. Colin Firth, on the other hand, was one of Helen Fielding’s favorite actors who had greatly appreciated him in the BBC series “Pride and Prejudice”. In the film, some famous writers appear in a small cameo: they are Salman Rushdie, Julian Barnes and Jeffrey Archer. Renée Zellweger actually worked within a publishing house for 2 weeks as an intern to get into the part better. The soundtrack of the film is interpreted almost entirely by female singers, the choice was made to fully respect the mood of the film and the story being told.

