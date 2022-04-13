Brie Larson and her reaction to the welcome that Vin Diesel gave to the action saga

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

And it is that a few days ago, Vin Diesel posted a photo welcoming the actress to the cast brie larson, winner of Oscar and recently known for her role as “Captain Marvel”. In said publication, the actor said that: “Yes, yes, yes… You see this angel on my shoulder making me laugh, you say to yourself: That’s Captain Marvel. There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character that you will be presenting at Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that adds something you might not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY”.

Larson thanked for the message Diesel Y through his social networks he showed his feelings for joining this successful saga: “Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast and Furious family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and enthusiasm, Vin Diesel. I can’t wait to share more (when I can).”

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its premiere until the past June 24, 2021.

The cast of the latest film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, the villain of the new installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B will be present in the film.