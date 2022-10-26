Brie Larson and her revealing documentary for Disney +: “I spent years hiding things about myself that I was ashamed of”

>THE NATION>shows>Characters

Five years ago, Brie Larson she felt ashamed of herself. “I thought that I was not worthy of someone loving me and I began to hide certain aspects of my person, until I was finally able to speak,” says the actress in dialogue with LA NACION. When she assures that she was able to speak, the Oscar-winning actress for The room She does not refer to the press but to her inner circle, with whom she shared that fear of being the only one going through fears whose details she prefers to protect. “I thought it was important to sit everyone down and have an honest conversation about it. At that moment I discovered not only that she was not the only one to experience certain situations but that the common denominator was shame, ”she adds.

As the talk added up, Larson, who had already made her directorial debut in 2017 with unicorn shop, the film coming of age (“on the way to adulthood”) which he also starred in and where there was a celebration of authenticity, began to outline a project that, at the time, had no concrete form. Finally, after a long time of work, the actress knew towards her where she wanted to aim. “To a great extent, the objective of making a documentary series on adolescents was to reassure both the interviewees and the viewers that they are accompanied,” Larson remarks.

In this way it arose growing up the ten-episode documentary conceived by Larson and Culture House, and produced and directed by her and other filmmakers (including the star of grown-ish, Yara Shahidi) who It is now available on Disney+. After a search for inspiring stories from young people between 18 and 22 years old, the actress found her 11 “hero figures” -as he calls them-, that in their respective vignettes they have the possibility of speaking in a safe and pleasant space.

“I wanted what they had to say to be respected, for them to feel protected,” Larson explains to LA NACION. Indeed, the beginning of Growing places us in a colorful living room with several armchairs where the interviewees, who did not know each other, forge a connection by noticing, as Brie did years ago, that there were other people willing to help them in their processes of change and in the fear that this generates in a formative stage.

The exchanges of the group, which reveal that Therapeutic Series Lode, They are just as moving as the other focus of the documentary: the moments in which young people tell their life stories alone, on camera. “They were extremely brave and generous with me, so I wanted to make it clear that the priority was that they feel heard,” remarks Larson, who appears twice in Growing, at the beginning of the first episode and towards the end, to talk to those heroes and heroines and ask them how they felt, since most of them had never been on a set.

The protagonists of Growing They are Vanessa, Clare and Isabel (two friends presented as a pair), Amiri, Emily, Sage, David, Sofia, Alex, Athena and Gavin. Although there is that common code between them, Larson also approaches their stories with the sensitivity of someone who understands that the events they experienced are non-transferable. The episode focused on Gavin, which brings the documentary to a close in a narrative decision to end on a hopeful note, does not focus on the foster care system in the United States but on the particular experience of that child who left with his mother, without knowing the reason for his abrupt decision, from the house where he lived with his father to stay in a home where he discovered his potential thanks to a woman who knew how to see it. Some time later, his father regains custody of him and he remains under his care. But his life would take one more turn and After the sudden death of his father, the young man found himself alone again, bewildered, without direction, until his friends helped him to facilitate his admission to a university. Gavin ends up graduating as a nurse and explains why he chose that career path: “Seeing how sick my dad was and how my family struggled with the health care system made me feel like I could do something. I thought: ‘If I graduate as a nurse, no one else in my family will have to wonder how to take care of themselves or what’s going on with their bodies, like my mom and dad did.’ I now approach my profession with the mindset that if you change one person, you change the world.”

At the end of his story, he is applauded by the ten other young people who also had to fight to get to the same point Gavin is at now: having the strength to help the other, despite the trauma that still persists, like a alarm that occasionally goes off. Growing It also shows us what it is like to go through adolescence with a disability and the stigma that this entails, it reflects mental health problems such as severe anxiety and depression, in addition to putting the magnifying glass on the social pressure that leads many young people to think that they do not deserve to be loved, Brie’s starting point for the start-up of Growing. From women who experienced racism at school to those who felt ashamed of their bodies and suffered from eating disorders, Growing it gives value to the representation and is a faithful reflection of its creator.

In 2019, also in dialogue with LA NACION in São Paulo for the premiere of Captain Marvel, Larson already referred to the reasons why he chose certain projects. Within the framework of that premiere, she requested that the majority of the journalists who interviewed her be women, and to Growing He made sure that 63% of his team is also made up of female voices. “I am excited to be a part of this conversation discussing female representation on screen; I am a white girl, I am not the end point of that debate. We did not win feminism with Captain Marvel, it is a much longer road that needs to be paved, and that needs to be made easier for other women. Carol Danvers is a tool of inspiration, and I didn’t have that when she was growing up.” Larson told at the time.

Today, his perspective holds. “I wanted to stop at that point in our lives where we forget about self-love, where we start to think that there is something wrong with us, at that crucial moment where we believe that we should be different from what we really are,” Larson expresses in the warm talk via Zoom with this medium. “That pivotal time is adolescence and with Disney we wanted to shine a light on this topic and we started looking for these eleven amazing people.” When she is asked what she learned from those youngsters, Brie doesn’t know where to start. It’s overwhelming. “The time it would take me to express it… It was so much. They are brave, beautiful, perfect in every possible way. My wish is that everyone sees the same thing, that they know them”.

One of the heroines Growing, Athena Nair told LA NACION how important it was to be part of the series. “I liked having the possibility to tell my story, I didn’t feel like I was under scrutiny, it was just about getting to know the other and for the other to know what I experienced”, he stresses and mentions a key aspect of the process: “In my case, and in that of many, it was also essential to show how my childhood impacted who I am today, to show what we suffered so that people feel less alone, promote self love. Growing It motivated me to want to keep doing that every day of my life.”

Growing also refers, unfailingly, to ShortTerm 12, Destin’s extraordinary movie Daniel Cretton in which Larson plays a supervisor at a teen shelter at risk to those who protect for having experienced a traumatic event in their own flesh. The candidness with which the filmmaker filmed those talks among young people was inherited by the actress, who prints a range of hard stories, honesty and empathy. After all, it all started with her experiences. “Five years ago I was in the middle of a trip and something happened to me,” recalls Brie.

“Suddenly I began to realize that I was living in shame, that I was hiding certain things about myself, and that sparked a conversation about when is the appropriate and safe time to ask family and friends what they were ashamed about, and I realized that one hundred percent of the times I asked that question, those things that they felt and said to me were nothing to be ashamed of. I noticed that they were living with a weight that did not have to be there, ”Larson tells LA NACION about his most personal project to date.

about the end of Growing, The actress, producer and director looks at these eleven young people and asks them a seemingly simple question. “Did sharing your stories help?” Teens admit that fear was always there, but growing up doesn’t necessarily have to be one thing. It can cause fear, but it can also generate learning. It can feel like a lonely process, until the path crosses you with someone willing to accompany you. Brie’s question, then, always contained an affirmative answer.

Growing is now available on Disney+.

