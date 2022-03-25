Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo give an emotional welcome to Ms Marvel

After Disney+ released the trailer for Ms Marvelthe preview of the new series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, continues to cause fury.

So much so that even Brie Larsonwho played Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, had a great reaction to the trailer for the new UCM heroine.

It has been through her own Twitter account where the actress has shared her reaction in which she seems to be excited about the arrival of Ms. Marvel.

“You are a superhero Kamala,” Larson states in her tweet.

You ARE a superhero, Kamala. https://t.co/7I7m0os5Mg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 16, 2022

However, Larson has not been the only one to celebrate the arrival of Ms. Marvel; Mark Ruffalo has also wanted to welcome Kamala Khan cAs a new member of the MCU and has been grateful to Marvel for “breaking new ground and representing the world we live in.”

Marvel breaks new ground! love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala! pic.twitter.com/IkoRkKsZGx —Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2022

Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenage video game enthusiast living in Jersey City. Admirer and great fan of superheroes and especially Captain Marvel, Kamala has an overflowing imagination, her true passion being her fan-fiction. However, everything will change her when she finds out she has superpowers like the heroine she admires so much.

In addition to Vellani, the series will star Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms. Marvel is Coming to Disney+ on June 8 and will have six episodes.