Brie Larson arrives at Fortnite: What you should know about Season 4 Chapter 3 of the game

Fortnite has welcomed a new celebrity into its narrative: Brie Larson.

Captain Marvel has given image and voice to The Paradigm, one of the best known characters in the battle royale, which has celebrated the arrival of its Season 4 of Chapter 3 this Sunday.

Larson arrives at Fortnite

As is tradition, Epic Games marked the launch of the new season with a new cinematic trailer that focuses on various members of The Seven against chrome flooding the island.

The rumor that Larson would play The Paradigm started some time ago when fans of Fortnite they noticed that Donald Mustard, creative director of quality, started following her on Twitter. This day, it came true.

Last year, Larson teamed up with Fortnite to introduce her own in-game skin pack, containing cosmetics of her own choosing.

The Chapter 3 Season 4

The game is changing with new powers, weapons and locations, as well as skins.

The biggest new addition to the game is Chrome Splash, which allows players to make walls penetrable, thereby making it possible to shoot through them.

The new points of interest are floating in the sky and you need some vehicles to reach them. Weapons are also being chromed, with new effects and modified damage.

The new screen pass brings Spider-Gwen and Meow Skulls.

