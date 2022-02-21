Brie Larson assured that the sequel to “Captain Marvel” will surprise UCM fans

Brie Larsonaward-winning actress Oscar award and ultimately recognized by interpretation of the Captain Marvel on the tapes of Marvel Cinematic Universespoke will be the new tape about his character Carol Danverwhom he will play again in “Captain Marvel 2”, referred to as “The Marvel’s”.

In fact, the renowned actress pointed out that fans they will be surprised so it will be whose premiere is agreed for early 2023: “When I first read the script for Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I thought, this is crazy. And what I love about Marvel is that they continue to reinvent themselves. They continue to do what you’d never think it would be possible in these movies. And they’re not afraid to go there […] And it’s fun to know that when this movie comes out, people are going to love it.”

“I wish I could talk about that. I can talk about my feelings about it. I can say that… I can’t say enough about how amazing our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, how immensely talented she is, how much I feel that she is the future”, added the actress.

For now, Brie Larson is still preparing what will be his participation in the sequel to “Captain Marvel” of which there are not many details and that, for now, would arrive to close the phase 4 the UCM in early 2022a phase that started in Disney+ on January 2021 with the premiere of “Wanda Vision”.

“Captain Marvel” It was the first movie of all Marvel Studios in having a woman as the protagonist and became a great box office success by collecting worldwide 1,128 million dollars. Beside Larson they appeared in the cast of that tape Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Annette Beningamong others.

Larson also gave life to Carol Danver on “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)a film that culminated a decade of films from Marvel Studios and that at the time became the highest grossing film in history (without taking inflation into account) with 2,798 million dollars.