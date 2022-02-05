Brie Larson at risk in the MCU? Let’s talk together!

A new time bomb is likely to explode in Kevin Feige’s face after the recent controversy over Brie Larson’s contractual claims on The Marvels. For the big MCU, it may be time to re-evaluate the actual usefulness of the character of Captain Marvelmore uncomfortable than anything else.

They are not going as he hoped Brie Larson the recent negotiations initiated by the actress to improve her contractual conditions at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or at least they have made many turn up their noses, especially among the spectators who have never recognized in her character a figure capable of taking the place of a Robert Downey Jr. or a Tom Holland at the helm of the MCU, the only factor that would justify so favorable contractual concessions. And which now only add to the infinity of problems that have besieged the new chapter dedicated to her on the big screen, subjected to endless postponements and delays especially due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

In fact, while one star praised the creative freedom granted by the MCU to the actors, Larson does not seem at all of the same opinion, given that among the requests made she demanded an almost exclusive artistic control about his character, as well as a significant increase in cachet which would only be justified if the actress actually earned a leading role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which, to be honest, has never happened: quite the opposite. From that famous ending to Avengers: Infinity Warwith Maria Hill and Nick Fury pulverizing after Thanos’ Snap, but not before gathering the last hope that could save the universe, a new standalone dedicated to Captain Marvel had been tempting many.

Inserted exactly in the middle of the last two Avengersthe film with Brie Larson was proposed as a film on the origins of SHIELD with a rejuvenated Samuel L. Jacskon: a prequel inserted at the dawn of the MCU timeline, which would have had the task of introducing this new, unbeatable character to then lay the foundations for his intervention in the war against Thanos. The serious mistake of this film, however, in addition to being anything but successful in the eyes of the public and critics, was that of exaggerate in what he had promised himselfeffectively creating an opponent Too strong than any hero or villain that has appeared in the MCU. Even stronger than Thanos.

It will be for this reason that Brie Larson, from which it should have become very central, little or nothing appeared even in Endgame, only at the beginning and end of a three-hour film, while he could have easily helped the Avengers on their journey to hunt gems and almost certainly defeat the Thanos of yesteryear before he put on the glove. In other words: if all the bad guys could be defeated in an instant, we wouldn’t have a saga. And now, faced with the arrival of Kang the Conqueror, Captain Marvel could be even more powerful than him, resetting the problem. There are two solutions: effectively giving new space to the character, with all the risks that it entails, or getting rid of him permanently also in light of contractual problems, which would, however, nullify the new love story of Captain Marvel in the MCU. What do you think will happen? Tell us in the comments!