Brie Larson – Biography, Movies, Videos, Quotes

Brie Larson She is an actress known for her role in The Room (2015) Y Unicorn Shop (2017).

About Brie Larson

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers was born on October 1, 1989 in Sacramento, California, United States.

Brie Larson became known for the independent film Short Term 12although he had already done some minor comedies, but he broke it in the 2015 movie, The roomperformance that earned him an Oscar, no less.

It has been the Captain Marvel (2019) (with Samuel L Jacksonwith whom he has acted in three films).

In addition to being an actress, she is a director (and she did very well in Unicorn Shop), writer, producer, model and even YouTuber.

Come on, the girl has everything and we are happy.

When there is talent, successes come (or not, but here at least they do).

Brie Larson Quotes

I know what my dharma is: I’m supposed to be an actress. Brie Larson

I can be whoever I want. I can feel what I want. Brie Larson

