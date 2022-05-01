Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is a fan of Fast & Furious, and applies to work on the saga if the opportunity arises

The protagonist of Captain Marvel confesses herself as a fan of the Fast & Furious saga, and says that she would be willing to be part of Toretto’s “family”.

At a time when the big film franchises have cornered the market to the extreme, it is normal for many actors to want to participate in them, even if they are already part of what, today, is the largest.

Such is the case of Brie Larsonthe actress who plays Carol Danveraka Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Larson has become the face of nissan for the United States, and launched a spot during the Super Bowl that led to an interview with Uproxx.

During the talk, the topic of the world of cars was brought up, of course, and the thing led to one of the sagas that has brought together the cinema and the Motor like few have achieved: Fast & Furious.

The actress declared herself an absolute fan of the adventures of Vin Diesel and company at the wheel of modified cars to points that neither gravity nor the atmosphere stops.

The conversation included a proposal for a crossover between Marvel and Fast & Furious to excuse Brie Larson’s presence in a movie in the franchise.

However, the actress said that she did not mind embodying new characters (obviously) to be able to participate in the high-octane saga that will be 21 years old in 2022.

One of Brie Larson’s upcoming commitments is to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol Danvers. She will be in The Marvels, the film directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) which will also count as Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teyona Parris (Scarlet Witch and Vision).

As to Vin Diesel What Dominic Toretto and his family, Fast & Furious will meet its end in two parts with the tenth and eleventh films.

Fast & Furious 9 was one of the highest grossing movies of 2021, benefiting in part from its release in the Chinese market.

Over the years, the saga has recruited figures such as Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Gal Gadot either John Cenaalthough it has also lost some, such as Dwayne Johnson and naturally Paul Walker following his death in 2013.

Do you see a future for Brie Larson in Fast & Furious? Where do you think she will throw the franchise after the end of her main saga?