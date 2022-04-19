Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) joins Fast and Furious 10

MADRID, 11 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Vin Diesel has announced that Brie Larson will be part of the cast of Fast and Furious 10. The next installment of the saga, whose premiere will take place in May 2023, will thus feature the Oscar-winning American actress who brings Captain Marvel to lifebut what he has not revealed Vin Diesel It is the role that he will play in the new installment of Fast and Furious.

It was the actor himself who published a post on Instagram in which he can be seen posing with Brie Larson in a selfie. Below the photo, Vin Diesel writes the following text: “Yes, yes, yes… If you see this angel laughing over my shoulder, you will say: ‘it’s Captain Marvel’. In this photo there is, clearly, love and laughter However, what you don’t see is the character that will be introduced to you in Fast10. You have no idea how amazing and timeless it will be in our mythology“.

“Beyond her beauty, her intellect, her Oscar… It’s going to be this deep soul who It will bring something that you longed for but did not expect. Welcome to the family, BRIE”, the American actor finished emotionally.

Larson, who won numerous awards for his role in The Room (2015), including the Oscar for best actressplayed in 2019 Captain Marvel in the movies Captain Marvel Y Avengers: Endgame. In 2021, he made a cameo with that same character in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

In addition to Brie Larson, also Jason Momoa will be released in Fast and Furiouswho has confirmed that he will play the villain of the tenth installment of the saga. The film will be directed by justin linas happened with its predecessor, Fast and Furious 9, and with the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the franchise.

When Vin Diesel defines his character as “timeless”, Brie Larson may also appear in Fast and Furious 11. The actress will thus be part of the cast along with other familiar faces of the saga, such as Vin Diesel himself, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel or Sung Kang.