Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, joins Fast and Furious

Fast and furious is one of the most liked action movie franchises in recent years. Now your star Vin Diesel revealed that the protagonist of ‘Captain Marvel’ Brie Larson joins the cast for the tenth installment.

Through his Instagram account, Diesel confirmed the introduction of the Oscar-winning actress in 2016 by Room: “Yeah, yeah, yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you say to yourself ‘that’s Captain Marvel.’ There is clearly love and laughter in this picture“, writes.

However, the great surprise was dropped with the phrase: “However, what you don’t see is the character you’ll be introduced to in fast and furious 10“, showed off. “You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology“, he added.

For his part, Larson reacted to his addition to another important film saga, which will continue to give him credits in popular and blockbuster productions.

“I’m excited. I can’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and enthusiasm, @vindiesel“, he reacted.

Additionally, he wrote that he can’t wait to share more details, but at the moment it’s not possible. What is a fact is that with this the fans of Fast and furious you can start dreaming big with the tenth movie, which will tentatively be the penultimate.

