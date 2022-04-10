Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, will appear in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Mexico.- The actress Brie Larsonmost famous for her role as “Captain Marvel”just announced that he will have an appearance in the movie “Fast and Furious 10”.

The news that made the fans of the artist happy was published by Vin Dieselactor who has starred in the saga of “Fast and furious” since his first film in 2001.

Through social networks, the actor who gives life to Dominic Toretto in the franchise, he shared a photo with Larson to report that he is joining the cast.

“Yes, yes, if you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you say to yourself ‘that’s Captain Marvel’. There is clearly love and laughter in this image,” Vin Diesel wrote in his Instagram.

“However, what you don’t see is the character that will introduce you to Fast10,” the actor added.

Vin Diesel and Brie Larson in the photo with which they released the news./ Photo: Instagram



Although until now it is not known which character Brie Larson will play, her fans are happy to see her in one of the most successful film franchises.

Brie Larson is also recognized for having won a Oscar award a Best actress for the movie “The room”a dramatic story in which he starred alongside the young Jacob Tremblay.

Brie Larson on the left as “Captain Marvel” and on the right in a scene from “The Room”./ Photo: Special



“Beyond her beauty, her intellect, her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something you may not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY,” Diesel continued in his announcement.

“Fast and Furious” is a franchise that has released nine films centered on illegal car racing.

Among the actors and singers who have participated in these action films with recurring characters or as guests, are: Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Eva Mendes, Elsa Pataky, Vanessa Kirby, Ozuna, Charlize Theron, Luke Evans, and Cardi Bamong others.