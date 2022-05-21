Brie Larson causes a sensation in the networks after showing her sculpted abdomen at the level of Captain Marvel

The actress in charge of giving life to Carol Danver in the Marvel movie “Captain Marvel”, and other titles of the franchise where she makes appearances, caused a furor on social networks. And it is that the also American singer, director, producer, screenwriter and model, Brie Larson paid homage to her role as a superhero and posted some photos of her on her instagram account that made more than one follower sweat. she.

The post is a four-photo carousel where Brie Larson can be seen wearing a beautiful black top and skirt set with small red and pink flowers. She also wore beautiful jewelry, a necklace and earrings, in gold. The makeup that she wears is quite natural and as for her hairstyle, she opted for a loose, casual and semi-wavy look. However, what she caught her attention is that the clothes she wore revealed her marked abdomen that seems to be that of Captain Marvel herself.

The 32-year-old’s chiseled, candy-bar abs rocked Instagram on Wednesday. Fans and celebrities cheered and praised Larson’s toned body in the comments of the post. They also thanked him and described it as a “motivation to exercise.”

“If you taught a master class in abs, I would take it!” can be read among the comments that actress Kerry Washington wrote. While another fan made an interesting request: “Hi Brie, can I borrow some abs please?” commented a fan… thanks for the training motivation!”

All the videos you post of you working out just make me want to work harder at the gym!” another fan added. It should be noted that, in February, Larson spoke, exclusively with Insider, told details about the training he required for the next sequel to “Captain Marvel”. He also explained that the experience with Marvel Studios had changed his physical conditioning over the years: “I started this journey thinking I was going to get strong and I had no idea. I went way beyond what I ever thought was possible for my body.”