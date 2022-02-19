Brie Larson confirmed the end of filming for “The Marvels”, the sequel to Captain Marvel

The second installment focused on the superheroine will hit theaters in 2023. (Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel will be back on the big screen very soon the marvelsa sequel that will also summon the heroines Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvelthe latter will be officially presented in the real-action universe with an original series for Disney+. Recently, Brie Larson announced that the filming of the next UCM movie was finished and left a message for his fans.

Throught social media, The actress shared a photo of her filming chair and wrote: “See you in a year Carol” . According to the official calendar of Marvel Studiosthe second installment will be released in February 2023 and will be a sequel that will arrive several years after the original story. Captain Marvel (2019) was set in the 1990s and the character returned to Earth a long time later for the battle against Thanos.

Photograph confirming the conclusion of the filming of “The Marvels”. (Instagram/@brielarson)

The Oscar winner will once again give life to Carol Danver, currently Avenger and former United States Air Force pilot. The last time she was seen was in the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringswhere he shared a brief conversation with the Asian hero and the Hulk about this artifact with great power and a much older origin than they expected. The main cast will also be made up of the Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel) and Teyona Parris (WandaVision).

In the television fiction about the Scarlet Witch, it was revealed that Maria Rambeau died after the events of the Crazy Titan snap and her daughter, Monica, was one of those who disappeared and returned years later for the Blip. Currently, she and Captain Marvel They do not maintain a close relationship even though it has been part of their family and the reason has not yet been revealed. During the takeover of Westview under the power of Wanda Maximoff, Monica received powers after going through the hex –the hexagonal anomaly– that had captured the town.

Official logo of the movie “The Marvels”. (Marvel Studios)

the marvels and the legacy of Captain Marvel

In the comics of MarvelCarol Danvers originally gets her powers when she is exposed to a radioactive blast, and back then, Mar-Vell was the one going by the alias of Captain Marvel. Her origin was changed for the film version of her, although she has in common that she also became a hero of great power in the same way and she is described as a human-Kree hybrid.

First, it was named after Ms Marvel and it is when Mar-Vell dies that she officially takes his legacy. Barely a decade ago in graphic stories, she started calling herself Captain Marvel and her other identity was inherited by kamala khan, a teenage girl of Pakistani descent who gains superhuman abilities when struck by a Terrigen Mist. The comics have also featured Monica Rambeau in a period as Captain Marvel and leader of the Avengers.

“Captain Marvel” was released in 2019. The film told the origin story of Carol Danvers, a Kree warrior who remembers her past when she lands on Earth in the 1990s. (Marvel Studios)



the marvels will bring these three powerful women together after having met each one in the movies and series of Marvel . For now, it is unknown when it will arrive Ms Marvel to Disney+but it is confirmed that it will be this year, meanwhile we just have to wait and see if Brie Larson will have a cameo with Iman Vellani for this production of the television catalogue. The film will be released on February 17, 2023 in the United States.

