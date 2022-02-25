Brie Larson continues her training for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ in a new video

Brie Larson continues training hard in order to prepare to give life to Carol Danver on the marvels, the long-awaited sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the actress assures that she will be more powerful than ever in fiction. Larson, who has given herself over to YouTube, is very active on social media and has never hidden her passion for getting in shape. Now the actress has continued her physical work in order to embody the powerful heroine of the comic.

New routines and physical preparations by Brie Larson

After the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios surprised everyone including Carol Danvers in the post-credits sequence of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, highlighting how the protagonist could lead a new group of Avengers. But soon, as is often the case in this Marvel Cinematic Universe, she will be headlining her own movie alongside Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) under the direction of Nia DaCosta. We know relatively little about the plot, other than that it includes space adventures, aliens, and cosmic threats.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, we know that production began and progressed quietly through most of 2021, shooting what is known as principal photography. Of course, Larson does not rest and prepares for possible reshoots as he has shown in his Instagram.

The Academy Award-winning actress often shares videos of herself working out, regardless of the reason, because he has always confirmed that he likes to follow a healthy life and sports help him reduce his stress levels. Despite sharing the details of his training that day, Larson unfortunately did not reveal any new details about The Marvel’s. What we do know is that, as we confirmed yesterday, the actress wants to participate in other sagas beyond Marvel. Larson is dying to get into licenses like fast and furiousor even Star Wars, in which he almost appears in Rogue One.

the marvelsdirected by Nia DaCosta, will be released in 2023.