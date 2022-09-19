The D23Expo It has given us many headlines. We know of the duration and the beginning of the filming of Daredevil: Born Againjust as we have been able to see the first trailer of Werewolf by Night, a terrifying experiment for Halloween. Yes ok Thunderbolts either Secret Invasionbeside Loki either Captain America: New World Orderthey have monopolized glances, the marvelssequel to Captain Marvel, success of 2019, has done the same. After the advance Brie Larsonalong with Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, were with the journalists, answering their questions. Larson, Carol Danvers in the MCU, I answered one of them in a somewhat ironic way and a good stir was generated in social networks.

Brie Larson: ‘Do you want someone to be Captain Marvel again?’

Larson and a certain part of the fandom of Marvel do not maintain a good relationship. The actress made a series of statements back in 2019 about feminism and inclusion in superhero films that did not sit well with many viewers, and since then, she has had constant clashes. a journalist from Varietyafter the presentation of the marvelsI asked her how long she was going to remain Captain Marvel after the sequel and his cameos in films like Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings or the Disney+ series, Ms Marvel.

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel? “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

Larson didn’t hold back too much and answered sharply. “I don’t know. Do you want someone to do it again?”I answered with a question. The excerpt from the conversation went viral, and the stories of the misogynistic campaign that he had to endure when the film was released in 2019, woke up again on social networks. You have to remember that Captain Marvel suffered review bombings and the Oscar-winning actress, multiple insults on social networks and various harassment campaigns. The journalist, who did not expect the actress’s response and tried to redirect the situation: “Do not be evil”. Larson was even more serious: “Not seriously”.

It seems that the marvelsdirected by Nia DaCostaauthor of the recent version of Candymanwill arrive in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the conclusion of the current stage, which will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next November. Prior to the marvelswhich will be released on July 28, 2023, we will have Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Y Guardians of the Galaxy. volume 3. It seems that the film’s promotional campaign will give a lot to talk about.