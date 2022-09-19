Brie Larson finally reveals the name of her character!

The Fast and Furious franchise has been around for just over 20 years. And after all these years of good and loyal service, the saga will soon come to an end. The franchise finale will span two films.

The first is called Fast X and will be released in May 2023. This tenth installment will mark the return of several iconic characters from the Fast & Furious saga. We can notably count on the presence of Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang or even Jordana Brewster.

But newcomers will also make their arrival in this tenth installment.

Meet Tess

Among them is Brie Larson. The announcement of his casting was made last May by Vin Diesel. The latter had then reserved a warm welcome to the actress.

Brie Larson is well known to the public, and for good reason! She plays Captain Marvel in the MCU. The actress also made a very remarkable performance in the film Room. As for her role in Fast X, it has long been kept under wraps. It wasn’t until very recently that Brie Larson revealed her character’s name on Instagram and Twitter. And now we know her name will be Tess.

A character who remains mysterious

It was through a photo that Brie Larson made her announcement. On the picture, we can see her wearing a big smile in front of her caravan. The actress poses in front of a display that reads “13. Tess. » And in case any doubts remained, Brie Larson accompanied her post with the following description: “Name Reveal”, which literally means “Name revelation. »

The fact that the actress revealed the name of her character is a good thing. However, that doesn’t shed any light on her role in Fast X. Despite that, fans of the franchise are excited to learn a little more about Brie Larson’s character.

And it did not take long for them to develop theories on the role that the actress will play. According to them, she is in fact the sister of Brian O’Connor, the character played by the very late Paul Walker. It will be necessary to be patient before being able to verify this theory.