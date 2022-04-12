Brie Larson Has Been Getting Into Fashion Lately, And Holy Captain Marvel Abs

Actress Brie Larson is very active on social media, giving the public a glimpse into the life of the Oscar-winning actress. Fans of her can’t wait to see her return to the MCU as Carol Danvers in the wonders. playing one of the most mighty heroes throughout the franchise . Larson has also been catching on lately, and holy Captain Marvel abs.

For years, Brie Larson has been working hard on her fitness, revealing that strong feeling It makes her job of playing Captain Marvel easier. She’s also sporting some cute new outfits lately, since recently explained which is getting more fashionable in 2022. The latest from Larson Instagram the post definitely shows a perfect fit as well as his washboard abs . Check it out for yourself below.

Watch out for Marvel villains, because Captain Marvel is looking super ripped prior to the wonders. While Brie Larson definitely looks chic in this new image, it’s hard to take your eyes off her abs. Clearly, those intense home gym workouts have paid off for the Room Actress. Hey, Chris Hamsworth can’t be the only one. torn superhero in the MCU .

The image above from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram was posted by her 7 million followers on the social network. And surely they will share it even more. She left the post with no captions other than a blue heart. Instead, she’s letting her clothes and abs do the talking. And that worked, with almost half a million likes on the post at the time of writing.

As mentioned above, Brie Larson has been doing a lot of exercises to continue playing Captain Marvel in Nia DaCosta. the wonders. The actress invested in a huge home gym and is constantly sharing clips of her hard workouts. That includes a lot of core work on her, which has resulted in those crazy abs.

While Brie Larson is just starting out as one of the MCU’s mightiest heroes, that’s not her only chance to kick some butt on the big screen. She was recently confirmed for a role in fast and furious 10, after campaigning to join the massive property action. His role remains a mystery, but he’ll hopefully be able to flex those action muscles (literally) when he interacts with Vin Diesel and the family.

Still, moviegoers are perhaps more excited to see Brie Larson back in the MCU with her next role in the wonders. The captain marvel continuation will pair Carol Danvers with two more heroines: Wanda Visionby Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan. Fans are also curious to learn more about the history of Larson’s signature character, as there are still entire decades left unaccounted for.