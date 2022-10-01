Brie Larson: her best movies you can’t stop watching

If there is one thing we can be certain of, it is that Brie Larson It is a waste of talent and beauty.

The American actress has built an impressive career and in just 33 years (today, October 1, is her birthday), she has managed to position herself as one of the best performers of her generation, a reason that has led her to star in large-scale productions. like his solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With that in mind, and as a way to pay tribute to his exceptional work in front of the camera, we bring you this top list of his best films, which could well be your choice for this weekend.

Short Term 12 (2014)

Grace (Brie Larson) is a young woman in her twenties who works as a supervisor at Short Term 12, a shelter for adolescents in vulnerable situations. She loves her job and is dedicated to taking care of the kids, but at the same time she struggles with her own troubled past. When an intelligent and restless girl named Jayden enters the center (kaitlyn dever), Grace realizes that she can no longer turn her back on the problems she has carried with her since her own childhood.

Room (2016)

Like any mother, Joey (Brie Larson) devotes himself entirely to the care of his son Jack (Jacob Tremblay), a five-year-old boy, whom he raises to be happy and safe, doing typical things like playing or telling stories. Their life, however, is anything but typical: they are both trapped, confined to a tiny windowless cubicle, a bedroom with a kitchen, toilet, bathtub and a skylight in the ceiling, which Ma has euphemistically called “the room”. The reason that mother and son live in that ‘room’ makes your hair stand on end: Ma she was kidnapped and she has been held captive for seven years.

His performance in The Room it earned Brie Larson an Oscar for Best Actress.