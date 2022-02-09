Brie Larson, how much does Captain Marvel star earn in the MCU?

Lately Brie Larson has been making headlines. The Captain Marvel interpreter, in fact, is at the center of a controversy with the Studios due to contractual problems that would jeopardize her position in the MCU. One of the elements put on the counter is a request from the actress for the increase of her cachet. But how much are you currently earning?

From what we know, for his first standalone film, Captain Marvel, the actress earned a whopping $ 5 million, to which a percentage of the box office earnings from the film was then added. The actress, apparently, has signed a contract that binds her to the Studios for seven films, and in fact immediately after, also in 2019, she too appeared in Avengers: Endgame, where she had little space. As we know Kevin Feige would like to make her the future leader of the teamhowever, things could change due to the actress’s incredible contractual demands.

In fact, Larson, who has always been active in the struggles over wage equality between men and women, should get well $ 15 million + bonus for The Marvels. A decidedly high figure, which comes to that obtained by Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans in Thor Ragnarok and Civil War, and by Scarlett Johansson in the four Avengers films and in Black Widow. The situation would now be in the balance from a salary point of view: it will be necessary to see if Marvel will decide to confirm the actress for the future or if due to the recent differences will choose to sacrifice her. We will see.