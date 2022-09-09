Brie Larson: “I’m afraid of failing at Marvel”

The actress of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, has confessed her fears after signing for the largest studio in the world and how it has changed her life.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Brie Larson revealed that, after being cast as Captain Marvel, her fear of failure was what turned her into a fitness freak. She changed her life. When the journalist asked her if she liked to exercise before joining the UCMthe actress who gives life to Carol Danver It was very clear and concise. “No, no, no”, she denied herself up to three times. Later, Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she had taken up sports because of that. She confessed yes. She keeps exercising a lot for that reason. “I’m scared. An absolute fear, ”she acknowledged.

So, Jimmy Kimmel asked him what he was afraid of. The response of the actress has no loss. “I’m afraid of failing,” admitted Brie Larson. “I thought I was supposed to do my own stunts. They cast me as Captain Marvel and I thought, ‘They’re very low-key. They don’t know that I’m an introverted girl, with asthma. Perhaps they have made a mistake. I have to fix this as soon as possible.’”

“Carol Danvers has changed my life,” said the star

But as much as Brie Larson was concerned about the physical demands of the role and continues to be concerned about it, she credits the actual training and role of Captain Marvel for changing her as a person. “I started training and learned that she was actually much stronger than I thought. And that my allergies were what was causing my asthma,” she explained.

“So I just took my allergy meds,” Brie Larson continued. “And I was able to lift really heavy weights. Really, it has changed my life. And Captain Marvel has transformed me as a person much more than she imagined.” When Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she had kept that, with the positive part of her, the actress did not hesitate to answer: “Yes, I kept that.” So, although she is still afraid of failure in studying at the MCU, she is still fighting to pull it off.