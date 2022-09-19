Confirmed: Brie Larson is part of the Fortnite universe

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fortnite continues to evolve and precisely today was the last day of Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games has just suspended the game to carry out the routine update to start the new season and has just confirmed that Brie Larson is part of the universe of Fortnite.

You read it right, Brie Larson, better known for her role as Captain Marvel and her love of Nintendo games, is officially part of the Battle Royale universe, since she is one of the members of The Seven, precisely Paradigm or La Paradigma ( reality-659).

We know this because as soon as the last season came to an end, Epic Games shared a trailer in which it is possible to see how Chromium consumed The Scientist and The Origin. In it we can see The Paradigm without a helmet and it is a woman with the appearance of actress Brie Larson, thus confirming the theories and rumors that all members of The Seven are recognized actors.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related Video: News Roundup for Week 36 of 2022

What’s new will Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fortnite?

That’s not all, with the new trailers not only was it possible to take a look at other characters that will be part of the new Battle Pass of the Paradise season, such as Gwen Stacy, but we were also able to see the first details of the new season, whose main element (also referring to its chemical meaning) will be Chromium.

As seen in the trailer, the chrome consumed everything from the world The Paradigm was in before transporting to the alternate reality 659.

In the preview it is possible to see that the new map will include structures covered in Chrome and even the characters will be able to turn into Chrome to pass through walls or even slide on the ground, as if they were Inklings of splatoon in ink, so it will be a key mechanic that players will have to adapt to in order to achieve a Victory Royale.

Continue reading the story

Then we leave you with both trailers.

In case you missed it: track suggests compatibility Fortnite with virtual reality.

What did you think of the first news of Season 4 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite?

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile devices. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: Fortnite – “The End” Event Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Font