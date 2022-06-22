Brie Larson is the latest addition to the ‘Fast & Furious’ family

The family does not stop growing, perhaps to compensate for the sadness of the fans because Vin Diesel Y Dwayne Johnson they have not fixed their problems for the end of the saga Fast&Furious. Hobbs will only be able to return in a spin off explicitly intended for it, style the possible continuations of Hobbs and Shaw beside Jason Statham, while Diesel as producer of the main franchise is looking for new recruits. Weeks ago we learned that Jason Momoaactor of Game of Thrones Y Aquamanhad joined the cast of the future Fast & Furious 10which redirects justin lin with the idea of ​​serving as the penultimate episode for the story of Dominic Toretto, to conclude completely in Fast & Furious 11. And now Diesel himself has echoed another resounding signing.

This is the one from Brie Larsonwho like Momoa comes from the world of superheroes (plays Carol Danvers, alias Captain Marvel, in the MCU), but has also won an Oscar for The room. The curious thing is that at the time Larson was already asked if she wanted to participate in Fast&Furiousand his response was very enthusiastic. “Please tell everyone that of course I want to be in a horror movie. Fast&Furious. I am obsessed, I love them. They are so good and fun. And they have made me appreciate cars.”. Diesel may have found out about this interview, since he has just published an image on his Instagram profile where he appears with Larson, and in which he announces with great fanfare that the actress has joined the saga. Fast&Furious.

In the photo both appear laughing, with the actress from The room putting his hands on Diesel’s shoulder. “Yes, yes, yes… if you see this angel on my shoulder cracking up, that’s when you remind yourself ‘this is Captain Marvel.’ There is clearly love and laughter in this picture.”writes the actor. “However, what you don’t see is the character he will present in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intelligence… her Oscar, hehe, this deep soul will add something that you may not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the family, Brie.”. Larson’s representatives have not confirmed that the actress is on board, but a priori there is no reason to doubt the word of Diesel, a great promoter of the brand.





The tenth installment of Fast&Furiousin addition to Diesel, is starring the usual cast of Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson either Sung Kangwith great chances that he will return Charlize Theron as a villain after the previous two films. The immediately prior Fast & Furious 9, premiered last summer to excellent box office after the pandemic had delayed its release several times. Talking about Fast & Furious 10Universal has set its release date for the May 19, 2023.

