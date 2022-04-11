Entertainment

Brie Larson joins the cast of “Fast and Furious 10”

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Brie Larson joins the cast of “fast and furious 10,” Vin Diesel reported.

Through social networks, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise shared a photo with Larson and released the news.

Yes, Yes, Yes. you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you tell yourselfthat’s captain marvel‘. There is clearly love and laughter in this pictureVin Diesel wrote. “However, what you don’t see is the character that will introduce you to Fast10.”

So far the role that the actress will play is unknown.

Brie Larson is recognized for her performance in “Captain Marvel”; in addition, She won an Oscar for Best Actress forThe Room“.

beyond its beauty, his intellect, his oscar, haha it’s this deep soul that will add something that maybe you didn’t expect, but you longedDiesel continued. “Welcome to the Brie FAMILY“.

Another of the stars that joins “Fast and Furious 10” is Jason Momoawho announced that he will be the next villain in the penultimate installment of the saga.

You may also like:

Jason Momoa Officially Confirmed For Next “Fast & Furious” Movie

Vin Diesel Begs Dwayne Johnson to Return to ‘Fast & Furious’ 10th Movie

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anastasia Kvitko in red wastes more than beauty for the network

4 mins ago

Marie-Claire | Girl power: the new series starring women

6 mins ago

6 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Engaged

7 mins ago

Horoscope for today, Sunday April 10, 2022 | horoscopes

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button