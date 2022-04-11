Brie Larson joins the cast of “fast and furious 10,” Vin Diesel reported.

Through social networks, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise shared a photo with Larson and released the news.

“Yes, Yes, Yes. you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you tell yourself ‘that’s captain marvel‘. There is clearly love and laughter in this pictureVin Diesel wrote. “However, what you don’t see is the character that will introduce you to Fast10.”

So far the role that the actress will play is unknown.

Brie Larson is recognized for her performance in “Captain Marvel”; in addition, She won an Oscar for Best Actress for “The Room“.

“beyond its beauty, his intellect, his oscar, haha it’s this deep soul that will add something that maybe you didn’t expect, but you longedDiesel continued. “Welcome to the Brie FAMILY“.

Another of the stars that joins “Fast and Furious 10” is Jason Momoawho announced that he will be the next villain in the penultimate installment of the saga.

