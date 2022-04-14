Brie Larson joins the cast of the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel

The Fast and Furious family has gained a new member, as none other than Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room) has joined the cast of Fast 10, in an undisclosed role. Vin Diesel made the announcement on his Instagram with a caption that makes it sound like Larson could be taking on an antagonistic role.

The smiling image of Diesel and Larson suggests that this could be a perfect couple, although Diesel said that “the love and laughter” present in the image are not correlated with his character in the film. He also described his role as “something that fans may not have expected but longed for.”

Of course, it’s known that Jason Momoa will play a villain in the film, although a tenth film in a franchise could certainly require some devious teams. In addition to Larsony Momoa, Daniela Melchior has also been cast in the film.

At the moment, the details of the plot of this tenth installment are scarce, although it will follow the events of the previous installment. Justin Lin will return to write and direct the installment, helping to close out a franchise he helped define. According to a Collider interview with star Tyrese Gibson, the next two sequels, which will be the finale of the franchise, will be filmed back to back and “touch many continents.” Gibson also highlighted that the film will flesh out Dom’s (Diesel) backstory, which only makes the possibilities of these new additions to the cast more tantalizing.

It just wouldn’t be a Fast & Furious movie without the rest of the family, with Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang expected to reprise their respective roles. There are also a host of other names that could come up, including Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Charlize Theron. And while he will always support the franchise, Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won’t be returning to these movies, much to Diesel’s dismay and disappointment.

Larson is no stranger to making blockbuster movies, and most audiences will surely recognize her as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She won her Academy Award for her outstanding lead performance in Room, and has done some excellent turns in other movies like Short Term 12, Just Mercy, and The Glass Castle. The only other movie she has on the docket at the moment is next year’s Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. @worldwide