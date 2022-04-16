Brie Larson joins the Vin Diesel family with a “timeless and amazing” character

The cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10’ has just added a luxury signing: Brie Larson has joined the family of Vin Diesel with a character that according to the actor will be “timeless and awesome in our mythology“, to the point of stating that “will add something that perhaps you did not expect but that you longed for“.

Third signing

In this way, Larson becomes the third great signing of ‘Fast & Furious 10’. First the arrival of Jason Momoa was announced and then it was learned that Daniela Melchiorthe great revelation of ‘The suicide squad’ will also participate in the penultimate film of the millionaire franchise.

Unfortunately, it is still unknown what role the protagonist of ‘Captain Marvel’ will play, but taking into account Diesel’s words, I would not be surprised if a solution similar to the one used to introduce John Cena in the saga. Come on, Dominic Toretto’s long-lost sister.

Let’s remember that ‘Fast & Furious 10’ will be directed by Justin Lin again and in it the returns of Diesel are confirmed, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel. The one who will not return to the saga is Dwayne Johnsonwho even called Diesel’s last attempt to convince him manipulation.

The premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 10’ is scheduled for May 19, 2023.