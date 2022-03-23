Brie Larson, Marvel actress, supports NFTs and the metaverse; fans rage

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

NFTs and the metaverse remain highly controversial topics. While a very vocal section of the community constantly expresses their displeasure with these trends, there are those who support them and believe that they will be part of the future of video games, art and entertainment. Of course, world-class celebrities also have a position on these issues, although they are sometimes criticized for sharing their opinions.

As proof of the above, we have the case of Brie Larson, an Oscar-winning actress who a few weeks ago received thousands of criticisms and insults on social networks after she expressed her support for NFTs. It seems that user complaints about her didn’t matter to her, as she recently hit the hornet again when she introduced her personal space to the metaverse.

Captain Marvel actress receives criticism for promoting NFTs and the metaverse

Through her personal Twitter account, Brie Larson announced that she already has her own space in the metaverse thanks to Some Place, a mobile application that allows users to use an avatar and display their NFT art collections in an environment virtual.

Welcome to my lil corner of the @some_place metaverse. Can’t wait to welcome you all in soon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/QWfsdFGqzr — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 17, 2022

"Welcome to my little corner of the metaverse at Some Place. I can't wait to welcome you all very soon"

As expected, the publication of the actress who gave life to Carol Denvers in the MCU was quickly filled with criticism from the detractors of the NFT and the metaverse. Dozens of users claimed in the comments section that such technologies have a negative impact on the environment, while others brought up issues related to scams and fraud.

Why does that damage her rep? — Matt Peek (@themattpeek) March 17, 2022

Brie you’re going down a path a path I can’t follow pic.twitter.com/f44S2DcAGR — Smiso (@directorsmiso) March 17, 2022

What have I said before? She’s a grown woman and can do whatever she wants. — McJediNuggets #AllLivesMatter (@McJediNuggets) March 17, 2022

In any case, Brie Larson, who also has a YouTube channel where she talks about video games and other topics, is passionate about digital environments and technology, so she will possibly speak out again in favor of NFTs and the metaverse in the future. future. When that happens, the controversy will shake social networks once again.

But tell us, do you think the community exaggerated? Does it seem wrong to you that a Hollywood celebrity talks about these issues on their personal accounts? Let us read you in the comments.

On this page you will find more news related to the controversial NFTs.

