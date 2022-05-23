Brie Larson mentored Iman Vellani for her role as Ms. Marvel

There is only a little over two weeks left for the series “Mrs. Marvel» premieres on the Disney+ streaming platform and the actress Iman Vellani confessed that her mentor for her role was nothing more and nothing less than the actress who plays Captain Marvel Brie Larson.

That’s right, Marvel’s new audiovisual production will be available from Wednesday June 8 this year. Thus following the tradition of franchise releases, which has always been in the middle of the week.

In this opportunity we will see the history of the superheroine of New Jersey, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). A 16-year-old teenager who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel. (Brie Larson), along with the rest of the Avengers.

This is how the protagonist will have to make an effort on her part to be able to fit into her day-to-day life with her family and friends, while discovering her new superpowers.

Captain Marvel is Ms. Marvel’s mentor in real life.

According to information compiled in the latest issue of VFX, by The Direct, Iman Vellani confessed that Brie Larson helped her throughout the process of making the series.

“I was cast in the role on June 24. Two days later, I received a text message from [la directora de casting] Sarah Finn who said: ‘Brie wants to meet you’. I was like, ‘What?’ The next day, we did a little Zoom call,” the young actress began.

He also added that “It was very, very nice that she held my hand throughout the whole process.. I made very sure to use her as much as I could, because she made herself available to me »

«There’s a sense of loneliness that comes with being the only female superhero on set.. He definitely dealt with that in Captain Marvel. For me, I was the only person in a superhero costume, which is a bit scary,” continued Iman Vellani.

And he ended by concluding that the superhero spandex suit draws a lot of attention from the companions on the set.

“Everyone will look at you when you wear the sparkly spandex piece. It’s a bit intimidating and you feel insecure. You’re in this funky costume doing these weird things with your hands. Brie was telling me that she went through the same thing. I was like, ‘Great. I’m not alone!’ She said, ‘This is normal and you’re going to have a lot of body pain!’”