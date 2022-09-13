Brie Larson mocks trolls with image of The Marvels

Brie Larson marked a point of no return for the MCU thanks to Captain Marvel – 60%. Although female characters have never been lacking in this universe, the executives took a long time to put one as the absolute protagonist. Unfortunately, and as was sadly to be expected, the most misogynistic followers were upset by the proposal. Although they swore to criticize the film for its writing and acting, the truth is that the bad reviews and attacks began long before the film was released. Since it became known that the Oscar winner would play Carol Danvers, attacks began on her physique, her personality and even other jobs outside of Marvel. By now, the actress is quite used to it and she decided to make fun of these trolls who never get tired of teasing.

Under a false banner of objectivity, many misogynists, racists, and homophobes attack representation and inclusion in movies. Although it is true that there is an interesting debate about how producers manage to cheat and manipulate the public at their convenience, even though deep down they are retrograde, the search for fair representation is nothing new and is still very necessary. Many groups of supporters decide to boycott as far as possible any proposal they consider “progressive”, which for their extreme ideal is practically everything. This year alone we’ve heard absurd complaints about titles like Lightyear – 83%, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, House of the Dragon – 90%, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – 87%, The Sandman- 76%, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – 80%, Ms. Marvel – 100% and many, many more.

Marvel’s works are especially targeted because some are still in absurd terror of losing their straight, white heroes. Despite the fact that comics have been showing all kinds of stories for years with characters representing all social classes, all possible races and all available sexual diversity, some continue to insist that this is not the case and that when these works are adapted they are made wrong. The discussion will never end, especially since more spaces are given for inclusion every day, which also means that the attacks continue.

Brie Larson He knows this situation first hand. When it was just announced that she would be the first female protagonist of the UCM, many complained because she did not meet their beauty standards and because the film would reflect a somewhat arrogant heroine who feels safe using her great powers, which place her as one one of the strongest elements in this entire universe. While these traits are easily excused on a male character, on a female they seemed like a crime that alienated those who called themselves fans, even though Carol is the same in the comics.

Unlike other colleagues such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth, part of the work of Brie Larson It was also constantly defending his space within the MCU. Between rumors that she did not get along with her peers and false news about her departure from the franchise, the actress has already heard everything and remains firm to participate in these films for as long as they allow her and that true fans do so. want. With all this context of hate, The Marvels is sure to catch the attention of anyone who likes to complain. The sequel is directed by a black woman, Nia DaCosta, and stars women of color, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, elements that already provoke fury among some.

the marvels It will be released in 2023, but in the last D23 a small preview of the story was already shown that shows us how Carol, Kamala and Monica change bodies when trying to use their powers, something that was already seen in part in the post- end credits Ms Marvel. To start this promotion of the tape, Larson published some photos of the work team and, knowing very well that hatred and attacks come faster and without any provocation, he decided to make fun of the trolls with plenty of time.

*Trolls burn*

At this point it is safe to say that those same trolls will attack the publication of Brie Larson to say that she is provoking them and that she is the intolerant one, the usual. The good thing here is to see that she herself knows that this will happen and that it is not something she can control, but her reaction to them is, so she decides to make a joke of it instead of focusing on them. the marvels It remains one of the most anticipated titles for next year and promises to continue the new UCM tradition of exploring other genres in order to avoid repeating over and over again the superhero formula that has been dominating for more than a decade.

