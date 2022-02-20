Brie Larson publishes image of the recording of The Marvels

The Marvels will be the second solo installment of Captain Marvel. | Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to enter Phase Four with its series of “Moon Knight” for Disney+ and your movie ”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”but another of the releases that many are eagerly awaiting is the sequel to ”Captain Marvel”, which will be called ”The Marvel’s” and that it will be released in February 2023. To celebrate that there is exactly one year left for this long-awaited sequel to come out, Brie Larsonstar of the film, published a new photo on his Twitter.

The shared image of Larson shows a chair on set bearing the character’s name, Carol Danvers, with the caption written on the post: “See you in a year, Carol.” Although the story has not yet been revealed, this new publication hints to fans that the recording of the tape is on the way, and that they may be waiting for it in time once it is released in 2023.

Carol Danvers is one of the Marvel characters introduced in their comics as Ms. Marvel. / Source: @brielarson



”The Marvel’s” will continue the adventure of Captain Marvel, who had her last appearance in ”Avengers: Endgame”where he will team up with Kamala Khan or also known as Ms. Marvel, played by the actress Iman Vellanias well as Monica Rambeau, played by Teyona Parris. Parris made her MCU debut in last year’s Disney+ series ”WandaVision” and Vellani is set to make her debut as Ms. Marvel in her own self-titled Disney+ series at some point. later this year.

The film will be produced by Nia DaCostawho in an interview explained the great work she is doing to bring these three superheroines in an amazing story:

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked on a lot, how do we get each of these great and exciting female heroes to fit into a two-hour movie? A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re in in canon terms, while also within our story making them the same?

The recordings of ”The Marvel’s” they started in August 2021, since then the fans have had several samples, such as the logo and now this new image of the recording chair, hinting that the production is on the right track, and we will be seeing it on February 17, 2023 .