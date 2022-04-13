Brie Larson reacts like this to her signing for Fast and Furious 10

Actress Brie Larson will be in the movie Fast and Furious 10 and is very excited about the news.

A few weeks ago, the actress Brie Larson revealed that one of his big dreams was to join the saga of fast and furious. Now, they have already fulfilled that wish, because they confirmed that it will be in the tenth installment and it was the Vin Diesel the one who gave the news being very enthusiastic. But in addition, the actress has now reacted to the signing like this:

Brie Larson has written in his social media:

Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast and Furious family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and enthusiasm, Vin Diesel. Can’t wait to share more (when I can).”

For now, we do not know if he will be on the side of the good guys with Dominic Toretto and the rest of his “family” or if it will be a new villain who will make things very difficult for them.

It will also continue in Marvel Studios.

Brie Larson became known for her stunning performance in the movie The room (2015) for which he won an Oscar. After that, she signed for Marvel Studios to give life to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and we can see her again the marvels which will be released in 2023. So his participation in the film Fast and Furious 10 shows that he is in one of the best moments of his film career.

For this tenth installment, the participation of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto Nathalie Emmanuel like ramsey, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson like Roman, Sung Kang like Han and Ludacris like Tech. In addition, they will join in unknown roles stars such as Jason Momoa, Brie Larson Y Daniela Melchior. But it is also possible that they will return Charlize Theron as Cipher, John Cena like Jacob and Jason Statham like Deckard Shaw.

Fast and Furious 10 will be released on May 19, 2023.