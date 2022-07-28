Brie Larson reacts to the good news of Avengers 5

The latest news about Avengers 5 has excited fans, but also Marvel actors. Don’t miss Brie Larson!

the star of Captain Marvel, Brie Larsonhas expressed his excitement upon hearing the good news about avengers 5. We are obviously talking about the signing of Destin Daniel Cretton as the director of the film. The filmmaker of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the person in charge of the first great event of the Saga of the Multiverse. The actress retweeted the news with great happiness.

In addition to that, Brie Larson recalled that her working relationship with Destin Daniel Cretton dates back to 2013. It took place in Grace’s Lives (Short Term 12), an independent film that received great acclaim from critics. “Our selves in 2013 weren’t ready for our selves in 2022“, published the actress of Captain Marvel in social networks after the great announcement of avengers 5.

2013 us was not prepared for 2022 us! Or I dunno maybe we were. We do look kinda cool @destindaniel pic.twitter.com/c2C0eGY5Nu — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 27, 2022

In an interview with Heroic Hollywood last year, Destin Daniel Cretton was asked about the possibility of reuniting Shang Chi (Simu Liu) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the same Marvel Studios movie. That movie could be avengers 5. Director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings He seemed quite interested in that possibility.

“Sure, that would be fun. Sounds like a great release to me. You should tell Kevin Feige, see what he thinks“, he declared. Apparently, to Kevin Feig That idea sounded great to him.

Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi… They could finally reunite!

Brie Larson’s enthusiastic response to the news of Destin Daniel Cretton as director of avengers 5 It’s a very positive sign for the fans. His familiarity with the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It could also serve as an advantage in production for the long-awaited event that will feature Kang the Conqueror as the main villain.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige long ago revealed that Captain Marvel would be one of the central pillars of the shared universe. This reaction of Brie Larson seems to indicate that she will be present in avengers 5 and its continuation, Secret Wars. It stands to reason that Carol Danvers has a major role in The Kang Dynasty. But it’s also great that he already has experience with Destin Daniel Cretton, because those kinds of friendly relationships have a positive impact on the shoot.