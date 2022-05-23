Brie Larson reacts to the ‘Ms. Marvel’ offering her support to the series

Just yesterday, and totally unexpectedly, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Ms Marvelone of the next fictions that will land on Disney + this summer. Iman Vellani to be in charge of embodying this superheroine who proclaims herself a fan of the Avengers and of superheroes, in general. The trailer, in fact, can remind a lot of what was seen in Marvel’s Avengersthe failed video game Crystal Dynamics that does not raise its head despite constantly implementing new features for its players. We see a dreamy Kamala, excited about becoming another super and saving the world and the people she loves.

Brie Larsonto share a scene with this character in the future the marvels (what will come to be Captain Marvel 2in general lines) has published a tweet in which he shows his support for fiction, without really falling for too many compliments or anything like that. A simple and direct message to welcome to this new character in the UCM officially.

New supers keep arriving

You ARE a superhero, Kamala. https://t.co/7I7m0os5Mg Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 16, 2022

In principle, Brie Larson Will have finished filming her return as Captain Marvel, since that’s how he dropped it on his return to YouTube. We don’t know if we will see her soon in other feature films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessnow that it is more or less in the public domain that there will be a thousand and one cameos of characters from all over Marvel (both incorporated into the MCU and not).

In any case, we will also have Secret Invasion this very year (or we should) on Disney+, another series that focuses on the Skrull arc and that have Samuel L. Jackson starring in the story. Larson may drop by one of those stories before seeing her in her Captain Marvel costume in the marvels.