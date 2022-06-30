Brie Larson reappears as Captain Marvel in a spectacular video

a spectacular video that went viral on social networks shows the return of Brie Larson What Captain Marvel. The character had last appeared at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame”.

It was the youtuber Jeremy Weed who shared the video, which was broadcast on the Disney Wish cruise. In the video you can see the return of Larson What Captain Marvel after a long absence.

Yes ok Captain Marvel He appeared briefly in the post-credits scene of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, he did so in the form of a hologram, so he was not physically on the scene.

The video was broadcast at the fan event known as “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”. At the same event, Ant-Man spoke about the Thanos ass meme, something that also caused a stir on social networks.

In the images that went viral, you can see the Captain Marvel flying to help Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp. In the video they seem to be fighting against some Ultron robots and Ms. Marvel also appears looking at her idol with surprise.

The Captain Marvel He is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to be among the leaders of the new Avengers that will emerge in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Brie Larson was presented as Captain Marvel in 2016. He has appeared in three MCU movies so far. He was also part of the team that helped promote the opening of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland’s California Adventure amusement park.

