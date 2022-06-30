Entertainment

Brie Larson reappears as Captain Marvel in a spectacular video

a spectacular video that went viral on social networks shows the return of Brie Larson What Captain Marvel. The character had last appeared at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame”.

It was the youtuber Jeremy Weed who shared the video, which was broadcast on the Disney Wish cruise. In the video you can see the return of Larson What Captain Marvel after a long absence.

