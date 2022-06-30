Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel in a spectacular video

A spectacular video brings us the return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. We hadn’t seen her since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Youtuber Jeremy Weed has shared a video posted on the Disney Wish cruise. In that video, we have enjoyed the return of Brie Larson What Captain Marvel. we didn’t see Carol Danver in action since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. It should be noted that she also appeared briefly in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, in that sequence his appearance came to us through a hologram. Therefore, the captain was not physically at the scene.

This video comes from the fan event known as “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”. It is the same event that Ant Man has talked about the meme of the ass of Thanos. Thanks to this video we can see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel flying through the air. Carol Danvers flies as an aid or backup to the Captain America of Anthony Mackie and the Wasp of Evangeline Lilly. They seem to fight against some robots of Ultron enemies. “Welcome to the party, Carol,” he says. Hope van Dyne. What do you think about the video?

One of the most powerful characters in the entire UCM

Seen what has been seen, no one can stop Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in this new parallel adventure of the UCM, although it is not part of the canonical continuity. However, it shouldn’t surprise us. After all, she is one of the most powerful characters of this cinematographic universe and is expected to be one of the leaders of the new avengers which will soon appear on the big screen.

Brie Larson was introduced as Captain Marvel immediately after being cast in the role in 2016. She has appeared in three MCU movies since then. She was also part of the team that helped promote the opening of the Avengers Campus in the theme park Disneyland’s California Adventure. Now, she has been able to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in this new themed experience.