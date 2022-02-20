Brie Larson Says ‘The Marvels’ Is Brutal

Brie Larsondespite the numerous rumors that come out, will continue to be Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel 2. The film officially called ‘The Marvels’ will arrive in 2023 and is directed by Nia Dacosta. Brie Larson will repeat as Carol Danvers, but this time she will be accompanied by Iman Vellani and Teyona Parrisactresses who give life to kamala khan (Ms. Marvel) already Monica Rambeau.

To this cast we must add the return of Samuel L Jackson What Nick Fury and the signings of Zawe Ashton, who will almost certainly be the villain, and Seo Jun Park and Tony McCarthy. The filming of the film seems to have finished recently and Brie Larson has commented on her feelings about the story that we will see in this film.

Yes Are you a fan of Captain Marvel you should read: Who is Kamala Khan? Learn all about Ms. Marvel ‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘The Marvels’ will be the official titles of ‘Black Panther II’ and ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Brie Larson was about to reach the UCM years ago

Brie Larson shares her feelings about the story of Captain Marvel 2

“I wish I could talk about it (Of the story), but I can talk about my feelings about it. I can’t say enough about how amazing our director Nia Dacosta is, and what an honor it was to be able to work alongside her. She has immense talent and I feel like she is the future of this. I can also say that when I read the script for ‘The Marvels’ for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I had just read. I thought, ‘This is crazy.’ It’s what I love about Marvel, the years go by and they continue to reinvent themselves. They do what you would think impossible in their movies, they’re not afraid to do it.”

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

It also seems that she has managed to fill her deeply on a personal level, but due to the secrecy of Marvel Studios productions, she cannot reveal anything until the day of the film’s premiere:

“There are some great achievements of mine that I’m really excited to share, but you know how it is, it’s fun to have a little secret. It’s quite funny to know that after the movie, people will be delighted, it’s something I’ll keep to myself a little longer.

It seems that Captain Marvel 2 will continue to delve into the story with the Kree and the Skrulls, which may be the connection with ‘Secret Invasion’thus triggering the next great event of Marvel Studios, which after the saga of infinity, will spend less time between event and event, doing macro events simultaneously, adding this to the Marvel multiverse, which will also have a lot to say in the future of this universe of movies and series.

What do you think will happen in Captain Marvel 2? Will The Marvels be as controversial as Captain Marvel? We read your opinion through Twitter!