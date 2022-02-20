Brie Larson says the movie is crazy

The sequel to Captain Marvel, the marvelswill fly higher, further and faster, as well as being crazy, according to one of its protagonists, Brie Larson.

After his appearances in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, Carol Danver had a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as a preliminary step to the sequel to his own franchise, where he will now share the limelight with Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings about it. I can say this. I can’t speak enough about how amazing our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, how immensely talented she is, how much I feel like she is the future. And I could also say that when I first read the script, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I thought, ‘This is crazy.’ And that’s what I love about Marvel, that they continue to reinvent themselves. They continue to do what you would never think would be possible in these movies. And they are not afraid to go there.

Due to the secrecy that Marvel Studios has become famous for, Larson can only say that she is very excited about what they are doing.