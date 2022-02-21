Brie Larson Shared an Image of Carol Danvers’ Chair on The Marvels Movie Set

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) chair on the set of The Marvels (2023). Image: Brie Larson Twitter(@brielarson).

A comfortable seat in the world of PAPER HEROES. Brie Larson has played Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel (Captain Marvel, 2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 2021 ) and will return in The Marvels (2023).

Writing the message “See you in a year, Carol”, the actress recently shared on Twitter an image of her character’s chair on the set of the movie originally titled Captain Marvel 2, which was filming between August and November 2021, announced to premiere on February 17, 2023 (United States).

See you in a year, Carol. ✴️ pic.twitter.com/YkFYR6u1mj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 18, 2022

Set in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), co-starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon.

Prior to The Marvels, Vellani, Shaikh, Shroff and Kapur will appear in the miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022), which will consist of 6 episodes and will premiere in mid-2022 on the Disney+ streaming service.

Dates of the upcoming movies in the Marvel Studios MCU: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, May 6, 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023). Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023), Fantastic Four (no date announced), Blade (no date announced).

Marvel Studios series on the Disney+ streaming service: Moon Knight (March 30, 2022), She-Hulk (2022), Secret Invasion (no date announced), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), Ironheart (no date announced), Armor Wars (no date untitled Wakanda series (no date announced), untitled Halloween special (no date announced), the second season of Loki (no date announced), the second season of What If…? (No Date Announced), Echo (No Date Announced), Agatha: House of Harkness (No Date Announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (No Date Announced), Marvel Zombies (No Date Announced), Destin Daniel Untitled Series Cretton (no date announced).

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in Captain Marvel (2019). Image: fanart.tv

The Ms. Marvel logo (2022). Image: IMDb.com

The Marvels logo (2023). Image: Listal.com

Advance subtitled in Spanish of Captain Marvel (2019).

Advance subtitled in Spanish of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Wong (Benedict Wong) introduces Xu Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) with Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in a post-credits scene of Shang -Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2019).

Teaser subtitled in Spanish for Ms. Marvel (2022) on Disney+.

