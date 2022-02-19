Brie Larson shares a photo from the set of Captain Marvel 2 and is criticized for her NFT profile image » Hero Network

More and more celebrities, content creators and influencers are joining the whole wave of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. A few days ago, Brie Larson, a well-known actress who plays Captain Marvel, published an image from the set of the second movie of her Marvel Studios character, however, she only received criticism for having put her NFT as a profile photo on the social network.

Brie Larson fans ask the actress to delete her NFT

Brie Larson was celebrating that there is only one year left for the release of the second Captain Marvel movie entitled “The Marvels”, where obviously she will be the protagonist. She shared the official “Carol Danvers” seat that she used on filming. While there were many congratulations from her fans who are looking forward to the movie being released, these comments were accompanied by criticism due to her NFT as her profile picture.

The followers asked him in the answers, to please investigate more on the subject and delete it. Others were more direct and asked him to please stop supporting the whole issue of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

You’re so hot Brie. You’d be hotter if you deleted the NFT tho 😃 — Joe (@hzjoetv) February 18, 2022

As we mentioned, the whole topic of NFTs and crypto assets is always a debate on social networks, and even more so with famous people joining this wave. Brie Larson has previously been criticized for social issues, and apparently she has not been spared with this complicated issue either. Let’s hope that, regardless of her decision, the criticism of the actress can soon cease.

Remember that you can follow Brie Larson through her official Twitter or Instagram. “The Marvels” is expected to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

