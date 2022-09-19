Brie Larson shares information about her mystery character

Brie Larson shows a little more about her role in FastX by Louis Leterrier, a new part of the saga Fast & Furious.

While filming the next Fast & Furious started since last April, we still have very little information on the first part of the so-called conclusion of the saga. However, Vin Diesel’s family has grown significantly and many new stars have joined the franchise. Among them, Rita Moreno (West Side Story) to play Dom’s granny or Jason Momoa as the big bad on duty. We don’t have many other details on the mainsprings of the plot of this tenth part (if we consider that this is what interests the spectators) and even less on the mysterious character of Brie Larsonwho also joined the cast.

The interpreter of Captain Marvel indeed opened again the box of tricks of the blockbusters to engulf itself there and incarnate a key role of the clan Toretto. A first preview delivered by Vin Diesel a few months ago confirmed to us that she should invite herself into the band while upsetting its dynamics. Nevertheless, we didn’t know anything about the character until even his name. If ever such ignorance tormented you until now, don’t panic! New information shared by Brie Larson tells us a little more about her role.

It was on Twitter and Instagram that the actress recently revealed the name of her character. It is therefore a certain Tess who should unleash the passions and join Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris. Some rumors naturally accompany the mystery of Tess and many fans are already forming a few theories to unravel the secrets. One of the most popular would make her the sister of Brian O’Conner, who was played by the unforgettable late Paul Walker. Just that.

Charlize Theron should also be back as Cipher

Probably more information drop by drop in the coming weeks, as often, until the long-awaited meeting next year of this FastX. If all goes as planned, the tenth chapter of the license The Fast and the Furious, should be released on May 24, 2023 in our cinemas and announced itself as the penultimate film of the saga (not counting the spin-offs and the inevitable sequels that Universal will not fail to make).