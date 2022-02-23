Brie Larson Shares Marvels Set Photo Ahead Of 2023 Release

Brie Larson took to social media to celebrate that she was just one year away from donning the Captain Marvel costume again.

RELATED: Marvel Taps Emmy-Winning What If…? Composer of The Marvels soundtrack

In a recent tweet, Larson shared a photo of his chair on the set of the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. the wonders. The movie, set for release in 2023, is officially a year away, and Larson celebrated that by sharing the photo with a short message to both her on-screen character Carol Danvers and fans, telling them both. she would see them in a year.

See you in a year, Carol. ✴️ pic.twitter.com/YkFYR6u1mj —Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 18, 2022

the wonders will see the return of Oscar winner Brie Larson as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, who fans last saw during avengers endgame. The sequel will be directed by Nia DaCosta (the candy man), from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell.

Joining Larson in the sequel are Wanda Vision rising star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, which has its own upcoming Disney+ series, which is currently in post-production. English actress Zawe Ashton (velvet circular saw) has also been cast in the role of the film’s antagonist. It has also been rumored that Jude Law could reprise his role as Yon-Rogg. Popular South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon was also reportedly cast in an undisclosed character.

RELATED: Eternals Interview: Choreographer Nileeka Bose On Teaching Kumail Nanjiani To Dance

captain marvel made its debut in 2019, where it earned a worldwide gross of over $1.1 billion, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of that year. It also starred Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who will star in their own Disney+ series. secret invasion.

the wonders it is currently scheduled for release on February 17, 2022.