Brie Larson showed the bruises left by recording “Fast X”

Brie will make her debut in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, which began production in late April, however her character’s name is currently unknown.

Brie Larson showed his Fast X workout bruises (also known as ‘Fast & Furious 10’), in an image shared Sunday on his Instagram account

The 32-year-old actress, who will be making her debut in the film franchise, showed his exercised abs while posing with a flowery bikiniwelcoming early summer (in the United States).

In the caption of the photo, he joked: “Summer is here, but workout bruises are in every season“He wrote alongside a laughing emoij.

Brie will make her debut in the franchise, which began production in late April, however, his character’s name is currently unknown.



Universal Pictures – Ariana Richards as Lex Murphy Read Also > This is what Ariana Richards, the girl from Jurassic Park, looks like 29 years after the premiere of the film

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel recently revealed that Rita Moreno will play her character’s grandmother. At the end of May, the 54-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen with the Hollywood legend 90, and his co-star from the franchise, Michelle Rodriguez, 42.

“It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is here, playing my grandmother, makes me smile in my soul. I am so blessed,” Diesel said in the clip.