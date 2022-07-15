Brie Larson shows images of her new series on Apple TV Plus: ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Brie Larson is one of the best known faces of the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe and now, the interpreter of Captain Marvel She is also about to become one of the most prominent actresses on Apple TV+ by being cast as the lead in Lessons in Chemistry.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, a 1960s chemist who suddenly finds herself single, pregnant, and jobless. To educate her daughter in a decent way, she is forced to direct a cooking show, but this will be a pretext to transmit all her passion for chemistry to women, convincing them to defy the norms that society imposes on them in those years. .

Thus, Brie Larson has shared some images of the production work of this series on social networks, which is expected to premiere on streaming later this year. The actress first posted a photo of herself in the company of the book on which the series is based and then, snapshots of her training sessions, of the food prepared by her Elizabeth and also, a photo in which her hair appears in the purest style of the 60s.

In addition to this commitment to Apple TV +, Brie Larson will return soon with the marvels in the MCU and it seems that in this movie her heroine will be more powerful than ever.