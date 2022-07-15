Entertainment

Brie Larson shows images of her new series on Apple TV Plus: ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 51 1 minute read

Brie Larson is one of the best known faces of the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe and now, the interpreter of Captain Marvel She is also about to become one of the most prominent actresses on Apple TV+ by being cast as the lead in Lessons in Chemistry.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, a 1960s chemist who suddenly finds herself single, pregnant, and jobless. To educate her daughter in a decent way, she is forced to direct a cooking show, but this will be a pretext to transmit all her passion for chemistry to women, convincing them to defy the norms that society imposes on them in those years. .

Thus, Brie Larson has shared some images of the production work of this series on social networks, which is expected to premiere on streaming later this year. The actress first posted a photo of herself in the company of the book on which the series is based and then, snapshots of her training sessions, of the food prepared by her Elizabeth and also, a photo in which her hair appears in the purest style of the 60s.

In addition to this commitment to Apple TV +, Brie Larson will return soon with the marvels in the MCU and it seems that in this movie her heroine will be more powerful than ever.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 51 1 minute read

Related Articles

HBO Max: The best Thriller movie that pleased critics for its darkness; managed to raise 58 million dollars | Trailer

4 mins ago

The most passionate moment of Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne kissing, you will not believe what happened

15 mins ago

Neymar and especially Messi have already scored points with Galtier

15 mins ago

Four recommendations on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Starzplay

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button