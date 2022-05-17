Brie Larson starts Pole Dance showing off her biceps

With her characteristic humor, perseverance and a physical form only worthy of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson has shown us again that there is no challenge or discipline fitness resist him. In fact, it is impossible to deny it; a quick look at your social networks where you usually share your progress or new achievements in the field healthy proves it. Thus, it is not surprising that next to her training to maintain the superheroine physique (the same routines that, as you well know, many women have wanted to recreate under the name of the actress’s character) or the immovable steps of her routine of beauty is his latest conquest: the pole dancing.

The actress has decided to start her week by trying a class of this discipline, sharing it with her characteristic humor: “I made an im-POLE-sive decision to try a new exercise class,” she wrote in the publication. And, the truth, we would like to hold the first class with the same mastery and ease as her.

In the snapshots shared by the actress you can see Brie Larson climbing the bar with verve -we have been activated by the typical memory of those mythical physical education classes where you had to climb the rope (spoilers: it wasn’t exactly our best grade)- to then grab the post with one hand and one foot and the rest of the body leave it in suspension recreating a kind of ballerina figure revealing the impressive strength and endurance of his biceps that, as if nothing, support their weight and hold static at the height of the bar in their first class! wow! and just wow!

The secret of its magnificent result? Easy. The pole dancing -as Jennifer López well knows- is a discipline that requires especially of a upper body very well trained and toned only in this way can it be achieved grip strength needed and, in his case, as we have seen in his training sessions, this task has long had a check on your list. We will only say that she sure does not lack dumbbells in her workouts. Ahem, let’s not forget that she is Captain Marvel. And, therefore, she would not surprise us at all if in a few days we see her share some investment or new position at the bar. And there is no challenge fitness resist him.

