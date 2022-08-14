Brie Larson stronger than ever in this bikini photo

The one who is Captain Marvel once, is for life. That is why Brie Larson is fitter than ever and, although she is now focused on her project with Fast to Furious, keeps reminding us over and over again of the superheroine with her workouts. Since we saw Brie Larson do planks with one hand we knew that she was going to become one of our references and all the hard work she has done in the gym has paid off. The last photo of her that she has uploaded to her Instagram account is proof of this, with a bikini and a crop top, Brie Larson has proven once again that she is fitter than ever.

Although he asked his followers to guess the song he was dancing to, many of the comments have shown that this strong physique has not gone unnoticed at all. With comments like “MY CAPTAIN”, or “YES, BRIE, GO QUEEN”, in addition to emojis like 🔥❤️ (which do not stop appearing in her comments), it is proven that Brie Larson will always be Captain Marvel.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Brie Larson’s training secrets

Since her Marvel adventure began, Brie Larson has trained hard to gain muscle mass and define your body. The key to your workouts is to combine them with a good diet, suitable for this purpose, and to do this in the gym:

lift a lot of weight

Include pull ups in your workouts

Use resistance bands

Do all the variations of push-ups

Combine strength with cardio

In short, train hard. So much so that he even uses chains in his workouts as a weight to make each exercise more difficult.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io